DoNER ministry launches online tools to monitor development in northeast

The Union minister of state for development of northeastern region (DoNER), BL Verma, launched the “MDoNER Data Analytics Dashboard” and “Poorvottar Sampark Setu” portal virtually, on Thursday. This is towards the government’s bid to monitor the developmental activities of central government ministries and departments in the northeast.

The ministry said the MDoNER Data Analytics Dashboard has the data of 112 schemes across 55 ministries and departments and will help in data-driven decision-making, ease of operations, centralized monitoring, information integration, etc.

The dashboard will keep a close watch on the aspirational districts, border districts, and the most backward districts in the region. It will be equipped with the latest innovations in e-governance and display information across multiple ministries and departments on a single platform.

Similarly, the Poorvottar Sampark Setu portal, is a powerful tool designed to streamline and enhance monitoring of fortnightly visits of Union ministers to the northeastern region. The dashboard provides valuable insights and graphical information about state-wise and district-wise visits to the region by the Union ministers to be used by all the stakeholders in one place.

The portal generates a curated list of ministers who can be nominated for visits to the northeast in the upcoming months. This list is dynamic and considers several factors to streamline the visits. After the visit, the ministers can submit their tour reports along with their recommendations online.