“Doing politics over Manipur is shameful”: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke on the issue of Manipur in Lok Sabha and slammed the Opposition for not having a discussion over this ‘sensitive’ issue.

“From day one I was ready for the discussion on the Manipur issue but Opposition never wanted to do a discussion. If they would have not been satisfied with my points, then they should have demanded the PM’s statement. But, the Opposition was not ready to have the discussion,” Shah said in the Lower House.

He further said that during the past six years of the BJP government in Manipur, there was never a requirement for a curfew.

“The opposition doesn’t want me to speak but they can’t silence me. You have to listen to me. 130 cr people have elected us so they have to listen to us…It has been almost six years since BJP formed a government there. During the past six years of our government, the need for a curfew never rose,’ Shah said while speaking on the no-confidence motion in the Lower House.

He further said that doing politics over the matter is “shameful”.

“I agree that there have been incidents of violence in Manipur. No one can support such incidents. Doing politics on these incidents is shameful,” Shah said.

As the Opposition is demanding the Centre to sack Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Shah said that the CM is cooperating with the Centre to restore peace there.

“A state CM needs to be changed when he is not cooperating. This CM is cooperating with the Centre,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also gave a detailed response on what led to violence in Manipur and the measures taken by the government to control the situation in the state.

He further appealed to both Meitei and Kuki communities to engage in dialogue and said that violence is not a solution to any problem.

“…I assure you that we will bring peace in the state. Politics should not be done on this issue,” Shah said.