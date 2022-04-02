Doctors demand justice, hold widespread protest

As a part of the nationwide protest to press on their demands following the suicide of Dr Archana Sharma in Rajasthan under the guidelines of the Indian medical association headquarters, members of the Delhi medical association held protests at AIIMS, DDU Hospital and three other locations in Delhi.

At all venues, a large number of doctors gathered to express anguish at the way a gold medalist gynaecologist was forced to commit suicide.

DMA President Dr Ashwani Dalmiya, Hony. State Secretary Dr Avtar Krishan, Past National President Dr Vinay Agarwal, Past DMA President Dr Girish Tyagi, Dr A.S Popli, Dr Prashant, Seth, Dr Thakur Padmanabhan, Dr Neeru Aggarwal, Dr, R.P. Sharma, Dr Sanjeev Sachdeva, Dr Chanchal Pal, Dr Girish Tiwari, Dr Abhishek Kumar, Dr Pankaj Pritam, Dr Kumar Gandhi, Dr Mukesh Mittal, Dr GM Malhotra, Dr Vivkea Kumar, Dr Manoj Gami, Dr Sandeep Datta and many stalwarts of the profession participated.

Carrying placards for ‘JUSTICE TO DR ARCHANA SHARMA’ women doctors were present in large numbers. Associate medical organizations of various specialities were also protesting the way she succumbed to the pressure of media, police, bureaucracy and politicians.

The doctors are demanding stringent action against the perpetrators of the crime and all those who forced her to take that extreme steps. They demanded the arrested and punishment of the guilty, judicial inquiry to fix charges and Central law for the prevention of violence against medical professionals and establishments should be passed at the earliest. Besides, the doctors also demanded that adequate compensation should be announced by the government. DMA has written letters to PM, home minister and health minister to find a permanent solution to this recurring problem so that this type of sad incident is not repeated in future.