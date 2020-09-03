In a new revelation in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, the two psychiatrists who were treating the actor in the last few months diagnosed the actor as suffering from severe depression, anxiety, and existential crisis and bipolar disorder.

In his statement of the Mumbai Police, one of the doctors said the actor used to feel that even one minute was like many days, reveal the doctors’ statements, which are a part of the CBI investigation into his death on June 14. He also felt that he could never beat being bipolar and his family would suffer.

It was also revealed that actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was constantly in touch with the doctors regarding his mental state, medicines and psychiatric consults.

One of the psychiatrists describes speaking to Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8, the day Rhea Chakraborty left his home and his sister Meetu Singh came to stay with him.

He said Rhea Chakraborty had messaged him on WhatApp that he was “depressed again” and if medicines could be started all over again. He said he sent a prescription on WhatsApp but the actor wanted to speak to him, so he did, on a video call using Rhea Chakraborty’s phone.

“When I asked why he did not start the medicines after telling, he only laughed and did not say anything. I asked him to regularly take medicines. Hence, I consoled him and asked Miss Rhea to see Sushant Singh Rajput is taking medicines regularly. Rhea told me that he does not listen to her and what could she do,” the doctor told the police.

The second psychiatrist said she first received a message about Sushant Singh Rajput needing a consult in October 2019.

The doctor said she learnt that he had been suffering from anxiety since he was 20. “After that he also experienced these symptoms in 2013-14 and I learnt that every time the severity of the symptoms kept on increasing.

Sushant Singh was aware of the disease he had, but he was not taking regular treatment. As after feeling a bit better, he used to stop medicines, when he had come to me, his disease had grown to an extensive level.”

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty at the DRDO-IAF guest house in in Mumbai’s Santacruz East area, in connection with its probe into the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to reports, Rhea Chakraborty was asked 10 key questions on Friday, including her relationship with Sushant; what happened during her Europe tour with Sushant; when she took Sushant for treatment and also to a healer; and why she avoided calls from Sushant’s father when he asked for details of his son’s treatment.

The CBI initiated its probe into the case after the Supreme Court on August 19 directed the agency to take over the case. The Supreme Court, pronouncing its verdict, observed that the FIR registered at Patna was correct and added that Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. It added that the Bihar government was competent to request the CBI for a probe into the sensational case.