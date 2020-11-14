Doctors associated with Covid Care Network (CCN) have cautioned people about wearing masks even while lighting earthen lamps to mark Kali Puja and Diwali.

Appealing to people to stay away from bursting firecrackers, fearing an impact on people’s lungs, especially those who have already suffered from Covid-19, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and asthma during the festivals, they said people should not forget to wear masks even while lighting earthen lamps or Diyas.

“Firecrackers generate minute suspended particulate matter, and inhaling toxic air could affect the functioning of the lungs. Poisonous gas, sulphur, carbon, lead and other chemicals from firecrackers that pollute the air can exacerbate breathing problems and can cause bronchoconstriction. Under such circumstances, people should be extremely cautious and wear masks even while lighting earthen lamps for illumination, or go to the terrace during the festival,” said a CCN coordinator and the dean of student affairs at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), Dr Sandip Sengupta.

The CCN and Siliguri Fights Corona, which are campaigning against the use of firecrackers during the festivals in view of the coronavirus pandemic, have requested residential complexes to totally restrict firecrackers.

“There may be patients under home isolation or those who have recovered from the disease in the apartments. The use of firecrackers may cause extreme respiratory distress and other related problems especially for them. Therefore, we earnestly appeal for complete restriction of crackers in housing complex premises and its surroundings,” he said.

Dr Sengupta said they had suggested associations of the apartments to keep the entrance gates towards the roof or terrace there under lock and key during the evenings and night.

The coordinator of the network and associate professor of pathology at the NBMCH, Dr Kalyan Khan, said some people might develop lung fibrosis even after recovery from Covid-19, and they might feel difficulties in breathing due to the poisonous smoke and aerosols generated by crackers.

“Let us celebrate the festivals with lights boycotting crackers,” Dr Khan said.

The organistations also said that they have requested police to remain more vigilant. Dr Khan and Dr Sengupta said there should be restrictions on panadal-hopping to avoid gatherings like during Durga Puja.

“There had been a steady rise of Covid-19 cases since Nabami during Durga Puja. We have requested the administration to keep the restrictions on pandal-hopping during Kali Puja to keep people from gathering,” they said.