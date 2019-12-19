The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) opened all metro stations, except the Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh on Thursday evening.

“All entry & exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Barakhamba, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Janpath, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Munirka are open,” the DMRC tweeted.

New Delhi’s primary metro stations, Rajiv Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg stations were also opened for public.

Earlier in the day, all major metro stations were closed due to the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Apart from metro stations, several routes were also shut, resulting in traffic congestion in parts of the city.

