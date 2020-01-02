Passengers travelling on the Airport Express Line will now be able to access free Wi-Fi services even when they are travelling in the metro, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday. The free Wi-Fi facility will also be available for the passengers on the six metro stations of the Airport Express Line.

DMRC on Twitter informed about the launch of free Wi-Fi and gave the details about the Wi-Fi name and the procedure to connect the device.

This is for the first time in India that the free Wi-Fi facility on moving Metro Trains has been launched. Delhi Metro currently provides Wi-Fi facility at many of its major stations, including those on yellow and blue lines. pic.twitter.com/QDpzymmAi6 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 2, 2020

“Passengers will be able to access high-speed free Wi-Fi by simply logging onto the network with the name ‘METROWIFI_FREE’. Just enter your phone number if asked, and get your OTP to enjoy high-speed internet access throughout your journey,” DMRC said.

DMRC’s Managing Director, Mangu Singh launched the ‘Free High-Speed Wi-Fi’ facility for passengers travelling on the Airport Express Line.

Singh was on-board from New Delhi to Dwarka Sector-21 and back, to check the proper working of the free Wi-Fi in the train.

This is the first time that a Wi-Fi facility is being provided in a moving metro.

As per IANS, the facility named ‘Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi’ will be available on all stations of the Airport Express Line. Now passengers just have to log into Wi-Fi network named ‘Oui DMRC Free Wi-fi’.

DMRC also aims to extend this facility to all the Metro stations gradually.