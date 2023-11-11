Diwali glows with PM Modi’s VocalForLocal; Celebrity enthusiasm sparks festive spirit

Acknowledging the nation’s radiant celebration of Diwali Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the vivid illumination in every household, attributed to the government’s public welfare schemes.

This Diwali, renowned celebrities and influencers across India resonated with the PM’s #VocalForLocal movement, lending their support and leveraging their social media platforms to amplify and encourage local vendors and manufacturers.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, extolled the mission, expressing admiration for the creativity encapsulated within the #VocalForLocal movement.

Shaw posted on X, “Love the #VocalForLocal mission and the creativity coming along with it! Kudos to PM @narendramodi and may goddess Lakshmi shower her blessings on Indian entrepreneurs and businesses this Diwali!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly from the popular TV show ‘Anupama,’ echoed the sentiment, embracing her pride and association with the movement initiated by the Prime Minister.

Ganguly posted on her Instagram handle, “Repost @narendramodi The #VocalForLocal movement is getting great momentum across the country. For me this is the proudest moment HumbledOverwhelmed and extremely Grateful to be associated with a cause that is dear to our honourable Prime Minister I have always been a huge fan of this Yugpurush and am extremely proud to be a citizen of Modiji lead Bharat.”

Taking the vision of #VocalForLocal forward, Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Varun Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Jackie Shroff, and others rallied their support, encouraging the use of indigenous products and heralding the pride in Indian craftsmanship.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher posted on X, “These children cannot speak but they have an amazing passion for vocal for local. Students of Shri Nakoda Karna Deaf School (Sarawali, Thane) are also with us in this important initiative of our respected Prime Minister @NarendraModi.. I felt happy after watching this video. Come let’s all join with full enthusiasm In this Mahayagya of #VocalForLocal Happy Diwali #HappyDhanteras”

ये बच्चे बोल नही सकते लेकिन कमाल का जज़्बा हैं इनका vocal for local के लिए.. Students of श्री नाकोड़ा कर्ण बधिर विद्यालय ( सरवली, थाने ) भी साथ हैं हमारे आदरणीय प्रधान मंत्री जी @NarendraModi की इस महत्वपूर्ण पहल में.. मन प्रसन हो गया ये video देख कर..

आओ हम सब भी पूरे… pic.twitter.com/V2rnmR4DaQ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 10, 2023

Fukrey movie star, Varun Sharma posted on X, “khaadii hmaare lie sirph’ ek kpdd’aa hii nhiiN, hm sbkaa svaabhimaan hai / Let’s join our honourable PM Shri @NarendraModi ji by using khaadi, and bring a smile on as many faces as we can. Let’s go Vocal For Local. #HappyDeepawali #VocalforLocal”

ये बच्चे बोल नही सकते लेकिन कमाल का जज़्बा हैं इनका vocal for local के लिए.. Students of श्री नाकोड़ा कर्ण बधिर विद्यालय ( सरवली, थाने ) भी साथ हैं हमारे आदरणीय प्रधान मंत्री जी @NarendraModi की इस महत्वपूर्ण पहल में.. मन प्रसन हो गया ये video देख कर..

आओ हम सब भी पूरे… pic.twitter.com/V2rnmR4DaQ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 10, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar posted on Instagram, “Indian craftsmanship is one of the best in the world. Let’s celebrate our own heritage and join our PM Shri @narendramodi ji in spreading happiness across as many families as we can. Happy Diwali [?] #VocalForLocal #HappyDeepawali”

खादी हमारे लिए सिर्फ़ एक कपड़ा ही नहीं, हम सबका स्वाभिमान है। Let’s join our honourable PM Shri @NarendraModi ji by using khaadi, and bring a smile on as many faces as we can. Let’s go Vocal For Local.#HappyDeepawali#VocalforLocal pic.twitter.com/QlTP5iLHcS — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) November 10, 2023

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff posted on X, “When we buy one local product, we spread happiness amongst so many of our own people who have been a part of its journey… A beautiful initiative by our PM Shri @NarendraModi. This Diwali let’s pledge to go #VocalForLocal @PMOIndia”

When we buy one local product, we spread happiness amongst so many of our own people who have been a part of its journey… A beautiful initiative by our PM Shri @NarendraModi. This Diwali let’s pledge to go #VocalForLocal@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/p3Gx5WwMD6 — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) November 7, 2023

These influential figures took to social media to echo PM Modi’s initiative, promoting the idea of Vocal For Local and supporting Indian entrepreneurship.

My Government India placed an advertisment on ‘Vocal for Local’, and in response, Boman Irani came out and participated in the ad.

My Government India posted on X, “Diwali is an occasion of joy. Check out this video to see how the Modi Government has brightened up the lives of crores of our citizens & spread joy with its various schemes. #VocalForLocal”

Diwali is an occasion of joy. Check out this video to see how Modi Government has brightened up lives of crores of our citizens & spread joy with its various schemes.#VocalForLocal pic.twitter.com/ILXL6WmIKr — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 10, 2023

They emphasized the celebration of indigenous heritage and craftsmanship, aligning their message with the spirit of Diwali and the festive season, hoping to spread happiness across the nation and uplift local artisans.

Additionally, notable tech experts and YouTubers like Technical Guruji, Anant Ladha, Keerthika Govindhasamy, Abhi and Niyu, and Harsh Bali also joined the #VocalForLocal initiative, lauding local products, artisans, and small businesses across India.

Tech Expert Gaurav Chaudhary famously known as Technical Guruji, posted on X, “As we celebrate this festive season, let’s join hands and celebrate #VocalForLocal #TGFamily”

As we celebrate this festive season, let's join hands and celebrate #VocalForLocal #TGFamily 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/opOYCYy7cX — Gaurav Chaudhary (@TechnicalGuruji) November 10, 2023

Youtuber Anant Ladha posted on Instagram, “Special thanks to @boatxaman sir sending me @boat.nirvana products Means a lot sir ji Shopping for Diwali #vocalforlocal #Diwali @piyushgoyalofficial @narendramodi”

As we celebrate this festive season, let's join hands and celebrate #VocalForLocal #TGFamily pic.twitter.com/opOYCYy7cX — Gaurav Chaudhary (@TechnicalGuruji) November 10, 2023

Youtuber Keerthika Govindhasamy posted on Instagram, “Vocal for Local doesn’t just mean buying Diyas from local street vendors!!! #keerthihistory #vocalforlocal #diwali #madeinindia”

Youtuber duo Abhi and Niyu posted on Instagram, “This Diwali go #VocalForLocal and buy Made in India gifts for your loved ones! Support small businesses #madeinindia #diwali #atmanirbharbharat #followinglove #yesteam #abhiandniyu”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzbHzxUMqV-/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Youtuber Harsh Bali posted on Instagram, “Bought this lovely- forest honey from Netarhat during my Jharkhand tour.#VocalForLocal 1st episode of this series will come today on Harish Bali’s travels. I bought this from a store outside the government guest house at Netarhat. This store is open only in the morning from 7 am to 10.30 am that’s what the store guys told me. #vocalforlocal @narendramodi @makeinindia @piyushgoyalofficial”



Their messages highlighted the essence of supporting the ‘Made in India’ movement, urging their followers to encourage and appreciate local talents and products.

Their collective efforts resonate with the PM’s intent to create awareness and appreciation for local products, aiming to empower and embolden the spirit of indigenous businesses.

This collaborative effort hopes to bring more visibility to local artisans, entrepreneurs, and products, ensuring their enrichment and prosperity.

PM Modi’s acknowledgement stands as a testament to the profound impact of these government schemes, elevating the Diwali spirit and affirming the government’s commitment to local entrepreneurs, artisans, and the overall economy.