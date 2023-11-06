Diwali Gift: Ujjwala beneficiaries to get a free LPG cylinder in UP

Free LPG cylinders will be distributed as a Diwali gift in Uttar Pradesh to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) on the occasion of Diwali. For this, Aadhaar verification of beneficiaries should be done, and there will be events related to this in every district.

On Sunday evening, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a state-level meeting, directing police to ensure that tight security arrangements are made and there should be no room for errors, as well as to make a plan for smooth traffic in every city and deploy additional police forces in sensitive areas, and the activation of CCTV cameras should be checked on the occasion of Dhanteras and other festivals.

Chief Minister Yogi issued guidelines for Deepotsav, Hanuman Jayanti, Deepawali, Chhath Puja, Devotthan Ekadashi, and Dev Deepawali, requesting citizens to celebrate festivals in peace and harmony.

The UP CM also instructed Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) to keep a strict check on the adulteration of food items, as these kinds of unethical acts will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken on whoever is found guilty, and to deal strictly with those issuing mischievous statements under the zero tolerance policy.

Yogi also stressed the need for the verification of e-rickshaw drivers in the entire state, and routes should be determined for these by the police department. He also instructed the Transport Department to increase the number of buses on rural routes, and no driver should be in a state of intoxication.

For the Diwali festival, Yogi stressed on keeping firecracker shops and warehouses away from populated areas and making arrangements for the purchase and sale of firecrackers through fire tenders.

Along with this, CM Yogi also held a review meeting on the upcoming Deepotsav, which will be held on November 11 in Ayodhya, claiming that Awadhpuri will be illuminated with 21 lakh lamps and a world record will be created.

He also said: “The programme of Ayodhya Deepotsav is gaining recognition not only in India but also in other countries for its grandeur. In such a situation, all preparations should be made, keeping in mind the dignity of this ceremony, and proper arrangements should be made for lamps, oil, wicks, places, volunteers, etc. In view of local people and foreign tourists, there should be proper arrangements for public transportation and seating.”

The Uttar Pradesh government also plans to stage Ramlilas of four countries and 24 States in every district of Uttar Pradesh.