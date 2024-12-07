Divyangjan essential part of nation’s march towards progress: LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Divyangjan are an essential part of nation’s march towards progress based on the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” which aims to include every individual, class, and community in India’s development.

He added that one must ensure that every person, regardless of their background or circumstances, has access to equal opportunities and rights.

Addressing the 11th National Conference on Disability and the 11th National Abilympics competition in Gurugram on Friday, he said that the platform provides an important opportunity to work for the empowerment and inclusion of people with disabilities, and to showcase their talents.

He added that such efforts help create favourable conditions and infrastructure for people with disabilities across the country. Highlighting special abilities of Divyangjan, Loksabha Speaker urged all the MPs to make efforts to provide a platform to Divyangjan’s talents.

On the occasion, Shri Birla also presented the Braille version of Constitution to Divyangjan.

The Speaker observed that the National Abilympics competition allows participants to demonstrate their abilities and shows society that with determination, nothing can stop one from achieving one’s goals. He observed that for India to become an egalitarian society, one must bring people with disabilities into the mainstream.

Underlining that the government’s efforts are key to the holistic development and progress of the society, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has been carrying out this task with vision and urgency.

He noted that the government’s initiatives, such as the “Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act,” and the “Accessible India Campaign,” have made significant strides in ensuring equal rights and opportunities for Divyanjan in education, employment, and other sectors.

Applauding the role of non-governmental organizations in supplementing Government’s efforts, he appreciated the efforts of the Sarthak Educational Trust and National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI), who have reached and empowered over 3.3 million Divyangjan.

He said that it is crucial to include Divyangjan in the nation’s progress towards Atmanirbharta. Speaking about schemes like the “Divyang Pension Scheme” he said that these programmes help to improve the economic conditions of Divyangjan.

He added that these efforts help people with disabilities feel more connected to the mainstream and boost their morale. In this context, he noted with pride the impressive performance of Indian athletes at the Paris Paralympic Games, where they won 29 medals, including 7 gold medals.