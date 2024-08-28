Divya Yoga Mandir Trust receives dual accreditation from NCVET

The Divya Yoga Mandir Trust has obtained dual accreditation from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

The accreditation, which includes both Awarding and Assessment Body recognition, was presented at a ceremony held at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi.

This dual accreditation will allow Divya Yoga Mandir Trust to assess vocational skills and award certifications across more than 60 vocational education courses.

Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of the Trust, emphasized that this achievement will enhance Patanjali’s ongoing efforts in skill development, promoting self-reliance, and generating employment opportunities.

Balkrishna highlighted the importance of skill development in adapting to evolving global conditions.

He expressed confidence that the new accreditation will empower individuals, particularly the youth, by expanding their employment opportunities and contributing to national prosperity.

The event was chaired by Mr. Atul Tiwari, Chairman of NCVET, who commended the Trust’s commitment to vocational education and skill enhancement.