Divorced Muslim women entitled to maintenance from husband under Section 125 of CrPC, rules SC

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which guarantees a wife’s legal right to maintenance, applies to all women, regardless of their religion.

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih of the Supreme Court announced the judgment while dismissing a Muslim man’s plea challenging an order to provide maintenance to his divorced wife under Section 125 CrPC.

In separate but concurrent judgments, the bench made it clear that the law applies to all women, irrespective of their religion.

Advertisement

The top court said that Section 125 CrPC “is applicable to all women and a divorced Muslim female can file a petition under this provision for maintenance from her husband.”