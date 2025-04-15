SC moved for court-monitored SIT probe into post Waqf Act violence

An advocate has moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the violence in Murshidabad district of West Bengal during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The petitioner advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha has also urged the top court to seek an explanation from the West Bengal government and Union home ministry as to the failure of the law-and-order machinery in dealing with the violence and direct compensation and rehabilitation of the victims.

Seeking measures to curb further escalation of violence, the petitioner advocate has sought direction to ensure protection of life and liberty of those currently affected. The petitioner has alleged that the situation reflects a pattern of lawlessness and communal targeting as seen in multiple previous instances of violence in the state.

“The manner in which the protests turned violent so swiftly, especially targeting the Hindu community, shows foul play and suggests a planned conspiracy, particularly in a state where political murder has long been used as a tool to attain political goals,” alleges petition further stating that it is not the first time West Bengal is witnessing such targeted communal and political violence and cited incidents of violence in the state.

The petition says that three years ago, a similar situation occurred in the aftermath of the 2021 Legislative Assembly election results.

The violence in Murshidabad district against the amendment to the Waqf Act has left at least three people dead. The Central forces have been deployed in several areas following the Calcutta High order.