District Abolition Case : Raj High Court adjourns hearing till Feb 13

The Rajasthan Government has prayed before the High Court for dismissal of the petitions filed against the decision of abolition of two districts – Gangapur City and Neem Ka Thana.

Pleading on the state government’s rejoinder before the division bench comprising Justices Indrajit Singh and Vinod Kumar Bharvani, State Advocate General Rajendra Prasad said “The government had due perusal on all aspects in the matter including geographical, ecology and administrative compulsions, before abolishing the two districts, carved out in 2023 under the then Ashok Gehlot led Congress regime”.

Advertisement

Prasad said abolition or formation of districts is the prerogative of the government, although in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

Advertisement

He said the petitioners showed a non-serious attitude in filing petitions without due basis. They did not bother even to seek from the officials the requisite documents and facts needed for submitting the petitions.

The petitions were filed by the Rajasthan MLA Ramkesh Meena, former MLA Ramesh Chand Khendelwal and the Neem Ka Thana Bar Association.

The petitioners have stated that necessary infrastructure and needed basic amenities have already been created for these districts.

The incumbent government, driven by political bias, has abolished these districts formed by the then Congress government in 2023.

The next hearing in the case will be held on February 13.