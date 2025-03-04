Badminton player injured in sword attack in Rajasthan’s Sikar

A teenage national-level Badminton player, Naman Sharma, sustained grave sharp-edged injuries in an attack by his neighbours in Sikar town early Tuesday morning.

The 17-year-old shuttler and his father were attacked by a sword-wielding neighbour and the latter’s father following a dispute over parking of vehicles on Tuesday morning, Sikar Kotwali in-charge Sunil Kumar Jangid said.

While the player sustained grave injuries in the neck and left arm, his father received injuries in his right palm, the police officer said.

Naman was referred to SMS Hospital here after first aid at a local hospital.

The assailants, identified as Navin and his father, fled from the scene after the incident, the Jangid SHO said, adding that a manhunt had been launched for them.

Naman, a national badminton player, also runs a badminton academy in the Nani-Ka-Gate locality, where he coaches budding players.