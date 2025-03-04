Badminton player injured in sword attack in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Two injured in car crash in Dwarka
Two persons sustained injuries after their car rammed into a tree in Sector 6 of South West Delhi’s Dwarka in the wee hours of Tuesday.
A teenage national-level Badminton player, Naman Sharma, sustained grave sharp-edged injuries in an attack by his neighbours in Sikar town early Tuesday morning.
A teenage national-level Badminton player, Naman Sharma, sustained grave sharp-edged injuries in an attack by his neighbours in Sikar town early Tuesday morning.
The 17-year-old shuttler and his father were attacked by a sword-wielding neighbour and the latter’s father following a dispute over parking of vehicles on Tuesday morning, Sikar Kotwali in-charge Sunil Kumar Jangid said.
Advertisement
While the player sustained grave injuries in the neck and left arm, his father received injuries in his right palm, the police officer said.
Advertisement
Naman was referred to SMS Hospital here after first aid at a local hospital.
The assailants, identified as Navin and his father, fled from the scene after the incident, the Jangid SHO said, adding that a manhunt had been launched for them.
Naman, a national badminton player, also runs a badminton academy in the Nani-Ka-Gate locality, where he coaches budding players.
Advertisement