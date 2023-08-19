UP: Couple beaten by neighbours to death over dispute in Sitapur

A couple was killed after allegedly being attacked with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Abbas and his wife as Kamrul Nisha, they said.

According to officials, the incident took place in Rajeypur village under the Hargaon PS limits on Friday.

Upon receiving the information, senior police officials reached the spot and started the investigation.

Officials said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a probe into the matter has been initiated.

“The couple died on the spot in the attack and all the accused fled,” Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP), Chakresh Mishra, said.

SP Mishra informed that a few years back Abbas’s son had eloped with a girl from their neighbour’s family and a dispute on the same triggered the incident on Friday.

“A case was registered in this and Abbas’s son was sent to jail. When Abbas’s son was released from jail a few days back, there was again a dispute between the families,” he said.

“A case under relevant sections has been registered, and a hunt has been launched to identify and nab the accused persons,” SP Mishra added