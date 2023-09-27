Dismiss ‘incompetent’ Biren Singh govt: Congress on fresh violence in Manipur after students killed

After a brief lull, violence has resurfaced in Manipur following the tragic kidnapping and killing of two students. On Wednesday, the Congress party strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the crisis and called for the immediate removal of the Biren Singh-led state government.

Congress expressed deep concern over the recent murder of two students who had gone missing in early July, describing it as a shocking incident that has deeply affected the entire nation. The party also directed its criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that Manipur has been grappling with violence for nearly 150 days, yet the PM appears preoccupied with election campaigns.

“The situation in the state is not showing signs of improvement. In light of this, the BJP-led state government should be dismissed promptly. It is evident that PM Modi’s priorities lie elsewhere, and he seems more focused on his image and election campaigns,” Congress stated in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in a separate tweet, criticized the prime minister for not visiting the violence-affected state and recommended the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh as the first step towards restoring order.

“The distressing images of students becoming targets in this violence have once again deeply shocked the entire nation. It is now evident that violence against women and children has been weaponized in this conflict,” Kharge emphasized on X.

Disturbing images of the Manipur students had gone viral on social media on Tuesday. One image depicted the missing students seated in a grassy area with two armed individuals standing behind them, while another image showed their lifeless bodies.

In response to the incident, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in Manipur, and Chief Minister Singh has assured that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.