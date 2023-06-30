Discussions over UCC are part of BJP’s electoral agenda: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleged that there is electoral agenda of the BIP behind the ongoing discussions over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and he urged the Union Government and the Law Commission to withdraw the move to forcefully implement it.

“No one can be blamed if suspicions abound that such discussions are part of a move to destroy the country’s diversity and to establish the dominance of the majority. This move can only be seen as part of a communal agenda to eliminate the country’s cultural diversity and enforce ‘One Nation One Culture’,” Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement issued here on Friday.

CM Vijayan said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is part of the BJP’s communal agenda to pull down the country’s multiplicity of voices.

CM Vijayan said that efforts should be made to reform and amend discriminatory practices within personal laws, rather than imposing a UCC. Such attempts need support from the community concerned and can be materialized through consultations with all stakeholders, he said.

“Reformist movements in any religion have evolved from within. It’s not an issue that can be resolved through an executive order. In 2018, the Law Commission arrived at the assessment that UCC was neither essential nor desirable at this phase. Proponents of the new move should explain what suddenly prompted them to deviate from this stance,” the Kerala CM said.

He said that the uniqueness of the country is its diversity which encompasses all differences and voices of dissent.”

Instead of trying to bulldoze such a multitude of varied voices by forcefully unifying personal laws with a specific agenda in mind, personal laws followed by different beliefs should be reformed, in tune with changing times,” CM Vijayan said.