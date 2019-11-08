On the third anniversary of demonetisation, the opposition including the Congress and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress hit out at the Narendra Modi government, calling the decision a “disaster”.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the Centre’s decision to ban high-value notes had destroyed the country’s economy.

“It’s three years since the demonetisation terror attack that devastated the Indian economy, taking many lives, wiping out lakhs of small businesses and leaving millions of Indians unemployed. Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also echoed similar sentiments terming demonetisation as a “disaster” that destroyed the economy.

“Three years since demonetisation, and “every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy. Anyone want to claim responsibility?” Priyanka tweeted.

Congress also posted a series of tweets with graphs and data to showcase the effect of demonetisation on the Indian economy. The party said that 105 Indians lost their lives because of this government’s “tactless decisions”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that decision ruined the lives of millions of people.

“Renowned economists, common people and all experts now agree. Figures from RBI have also shown it was a futile exercise Economic disaster started on that day and look where it has reached now. Banks stressed, economy in a complete slump. All affected. From farmers to the young generation to workers to traders, housewives… everyone is affected.”

On this day in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to announce demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes to fight black money, fake currency and corruption.