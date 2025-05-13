Disability support and DMFT projects highlight civic synergy in Ramgarh

A major social outreach and development initiative took place in Ramgarh on Tuesday, showcasing growing synergy between industry associations, local trade bodies, and civil society. The day’s events included the distribution of 125 wheelchairs and 51 hearing aids to differently-abled individuals, followed by the foundation laying of ₹3.5 crore worth of development works funded by the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT).

The event was organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati’s Ramgarh unit, with significant support from the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) and other trade associations. Held at Hotel Shivam Inn, the programme brought together a wide range of stakeholders, reinforcing the increasing role of non-governmental actors in bridging social and developmental gaps.

FJCCI’s active participation, led by members such as Paresh Gattani, added weight to the proceedings. Gattani highlighted the need for sustained cooperation between business communities and civil society to ensure inclusive growth. “Welfare is not the exclusive domain of the state. We, too, have a responsibility to stand by those often overlooked,” he stated.

Other notable attendees included former IPS officer Nirmala Kaur, Laghu Udyog Bharati national secretary Indra Agrawal, and representatives from several district-level chambers and trade federations.

While Hazaribagh MP Manish Jaiswal was present and shared thoughts on changing mindsets towards disability, the emphasis remained on collaborative social action. He mentioned upcoming provisions for motorised wheelchairs and referenced recent health equipment distribution facilitated through central support. However, the spirit of the event leaned more towards grassroots and institutional partnership than individual political presence.

In the afternoon session, development focus took centre stage as foundation stones were laid for key infrastructure projects under the DMFT fund. These included a PCC road in Upper Pochra worth ₹98 lakh and the construction of a double-storey Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) building at the Ramgarh Sadar Hospital premises, with a sanctioned cost of ₹2.5 crore.

Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi joined MP Jaiswal in the foundation ceremonies, sending a message of cooperative governance across party lines. Local residents, particularly in areas like Pochra, welcomed the long-pending projects with cautious optimism.

An FJCCI representative remarked, “When trade bodies, civil society, and public representatives come together, development isn’t just announced—it becomes real.”

Tuesday’s event marked a rare moment of convergence in Ramgarh, where public policy met civic participation, and development work moved forward with both administrative support and moral commitment. In a state like Jharkhand, often marked by fragmented initiatives, the Ramgarh model may well offer a replicable template for integrated local development.