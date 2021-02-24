The Director Tourism Kashmir Dr GN Itoo along with District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza Tuesday visited tourist resort Doodhpathri to review the preparedness amid the upcoming tourist season.

The Director, during the visit, convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the status of implementation of Draft Master Plan designed and prepared for beautification and facelift of this beautiful tourist resort.

He said the Master Plan drafted in the year 2011 remains unimplemented due to certain reasons, however, for its speedy implementation we have put it in the public domain for suggestions/objections from all stakeholders and to date, 42 suggestions have been received from different corners.

He said for speedy disposal and consensus on suggestions a committee consisting of Chief Town planner as its Chairman and member, besides ADC, CEO of Doodhpathri Development Authority, SDM Khansahab and AD Tourism as its members will sit and examine the status of suggestions/objections received so that a concrete action plan is drafted for speedy action and implementation of master plan recommendations.

The Director said that nine adjacent villages are notified under this plan and we assure that the residents and habitants of these villages will be taken into confidence and any inconvenience and demand after observing its genuineness will be seriously considered for early action.

He said our aim and objective is to make Doodhpathri a prime location for tourists having all adventure related tourism facilities. He also said we are going to upgrade all existing infrastructure so that anyone visiting this place and stay overnight shall feel comfortable.

The Director said that the Government has earmarked a plan to spend Rs 100 crore under PMDP for the overall development of Doodhpathri, Yousmarg and Tosamadan in an equal pattern.

He said apart from the development of these tourist resorts on advance parameters, the development of Ecotourism facilities will be given special focus, so that tourists visiting these places shall prefer to stay during nights also in order to avoid a polluted atmosphere of congested areas/cities.

The director said that the Department of Tourism in collaboration with District Administration and other allied agencies will organize a 3-day tourism festival at Doodhpathri which will commence on the 6th of March 2021.

He said the festival will be celebrated at a high standard and its main focus will be to attract the attention of aspiring tourists.

He also said at the festival site, various departments particularly affiliated with Handicrafts and other handmade products will establish their stalls depicting and demonstrating their skills and products.

The festival apart from this will also have other entertainments relating to regional culture, cuisine, folk music, heritage items, besides there will also be painting and photography completions.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC expressed gratitude to Director Tourism for taking such enormous initiatives in boosting the overall development of this beautiful tourist resort in the latest pattern.

He assured him that District Administration will facilitate all requirements, cooperation in making this festival a grand success.

Later, Director Tourism accompanied by CEO, ADC Budgam and SDM Khansahab visited prime location Doodhpathri and took appraisal of to-do list of works and other activities to be taken in hand at the tourist spot when the working season gets kick-started.