Dirang Valley, north-east’s one of the hidden gems is on the list as a favorite destination for many avid travelers of, and outside India. In between 8th – 10th of March 2020 the valley celebrated its adored Losar festival closely with the Indian Army.

It has been reported that the Indian Army extended wholehearted support to the civil administration of West Kameng district to organize their popular cultural festival of Losar at Dirang Town in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Marking the start of spring and the first day of the lunar calendar, Losar is a widely held festival of Arunachal Pradesh. The festival is celebrated by the people of Monpa Tribe who are said to be inhabitants of Arunachal Pradesh since 500 BC.

In the three-day festival of Losar at Dirang, ceremonial prayers, traditional folk dance, local music and various games were organized for the tourists as well as locals. At the same time awareness campaign on Swachh Bharat, employment opportunities and women empowerment were also organized. Indian Army extended support by establishing a Medical Camp, display of Pipes & Drums Band other administrative assistance.

The locals appreciated the Indian Army for their support and expressed confidence that with the help of the Government, local administration and Indian Army, the festival and Dirang as a valley must scale heights as one of the most sought after touristy destinations of India in near future.

