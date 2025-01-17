Dilip Saikia appointed as Assam BJP Chief, tasked with leading party to Panchayat and Assembly Polls

Lok Sabha MP from Darrang-Udalguri, Dilip Saikia, has been named the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit, replacing Bhabesh Kalita.

Saikia, 51, has been a loyal BJP leader for decades, beginning his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his student days.

He later held prominent positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS-affiliated student body. His organisational experience and grassroots connections have been pivotal in shaping his political career.

First elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019, Saikia successfully retained his seat in 2024 from the Darrang-Udalguri constituency, earlier known as Mangaldoi.

His elevation to state BJP president comes at a crucial juncture, with the party gearing up for panchayat elections expected in April and the 2026 assembly polls.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Saikia on social media, highlighting his contributions as a dedicated worker of the party, “Whether as a Swayamsevak, karyakarta, or Member of Parliament, Dilip da has consistently added value to every role. His approachable and hardworking nature is widely appreciated,” Sarma said, expressing confidence in Saikia’s leadership.

Outgoing state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita also praised Saikia, stating, “He has vast organizational experience. I am confident he will excel in his new role and lead the party to greater success.”

Saikia was the sole candidate to file a nomination for the state president’s position, underscoring his unanimous support within the party.

His leadership responsibilities will include steering the BJP through the upcoming panchayat elections and preparing the party machinery for the 2026 assembly polls.

As state BJP president, Saikia faces the dual challenge of consolidating the party’s grassroots network in rural areas and sustaining its dominance in Assam’s rapidly changing political landscape.

The panchayat polls, slated for April, will serve as a litmus test for his organizational strategies ahead of the high-stakes assembly elections.

The BJP has seen significant growth in Assam since forming its first state government in 2016. Under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma and previous state presidents, the party expanded its influence, winning successive elections and making inroads in areas once dominated by opposition parties.