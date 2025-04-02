Poonam Gupta appointed Deputy Governor of RBI

The government appointed Dr Poonam Gupta as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 1, 2025. She will hold the position for three years, the appointments committee order stated.

She is currently serving as the Director General of the National Council for Applied Economics Research (NCAER).

At NCAER, Gupta leads the work on issues related to economic growth, international financial architecture, central banking, macroeconomic stability, public debt, and state finances.

Dr Gupta will succeed Michael Debaprata Patra about two months after he retires from the position.

She holds a Master’s degree and a PhD in Economics from the University of Maryland, USA, and a Master’s degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.

She has held various roles in academia, think tanks, and government and non-government organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), among others. She is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission.

Dr Gupta taught at the Delhi School of Economics, University of Maryland (USA), and as a visiting faculty at ISI, Delhi. She has also been the RBI Chair Professor at NIPFP and a Professor at ICRIER.

She currently serves on the boards of NIPFP and GDN (Global Development Network). She is a member of the World Bank’s advisory groups on ‘Poverty & Equity’ and the ‘World Development Report’, the Development Advisory Committee of NITI Aayog, and FICCI’s Executive Committee.

She was also the Chair of the Task Force on Macroeconomics and Trade during India’s G20 Presidency.