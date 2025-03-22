Assam BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi Directed to Apologize for Aggressive Conduct in Assembly

A BJP MLA from Assam Rupjyoti Kurmi has been directed to publicly apologize following his aggressive conduct towards Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi during a heated debate in the ongoing assembly session in the state.

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia issued the directive, calling for Kurmi to address the people of Assam and express remorse for his actions.

The incident took place on March 21, 2025, when Kurmi, representing the Moran constituency, left his seat and charged towards Akhil Gogoi in a fit of rage, disrupting Assembly proceedings.

The confrontation escalated during a contentious discussion, drawing widespread criticism for violating the sanctity and decorum of the legislative chamber.

The chaotic scene unfolded as fellow legislators attempted to intervene, with Speaker Biswajit Daimary repeatedly urging calm.

The aggressive display sparked condemnation from opposition parties and public discourse on the importance of maintaining dignity within parliamentary institutions.

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia issued a strongly worded letter to Kurmi, expressing his disappointment and labeling the conduct as contrary to the traditions of the Assembly.

In the letter, Saikia stated, “Your act of leaving your seat and rushing towards a fellow legislator has drawn the attention of the people of Assam. Your conduct is contrary to the traditions of the Assembly.”

The letter emphasized the party’s core values of discipline, restraint, and ideological integrity, asserting that such behavior undermines the BJP’s ethos of patience and principled debate.

Despite Kurmi’s regretful statement within the Assembly, Saikia maintained that a public apology was necessary to demonstrate accountability and preserve public trust.

The incident has fueled a political storm, with opposition parties seizing the moment to question the BJP’s commitment to upholding democratic principles. The Congress, in particular, has criticized the ruling party for failing to instill discipline among its legislators, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) called it an affront to democratic norms.

Rupjyoti Kurmi, a four-time MLA from Moran, is known for his fiery temperament and vocal stance on various issues.

Once a Congress legislator, Kurmi defected to the BJP in 2021, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership.