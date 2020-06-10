A controversial tweet about former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi through a fake Twitter handle in the name of former Chief Minister and party leader Digvijaya Singh has stirred a row with Singh complaining to the cyber cell and demanding action.

“I have come to know that an objectionable content has been posted on someone by creating a fake Twitter handle in my name. I request you to take action against the person who created the Twitter account and shut down the account immediately,” Singh said in his complaint to the Cyber Police.

Inspector Shyamal Solanki from Cyber Police has written to Twitter to get the fake account deactivated, which may take three-four days.

Singh said his verified twitter handle is @digvijaya_28