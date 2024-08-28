Digital Media Policy just for promoting policies, no punishment: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has clarified that there was no punishment in the Digital Media Policy as it is just for promoting government policies.

Government sources, while referring to Para 2 of the Policy, said here on Wednesday night that it is very categorical and self-explanatory.

They said Digital Media Policy 2024 is regarding empaneling of persons/firms and giving them advertisements for promoting schemes of the state government.

“So, how can there be any provision of providing punishment or so in any such policy,” an official said.

Under the policy, the director of information has been authorised to take legal action under relevant provisions of law against any anti-national/anti-social/derogatory posts.

It may range anything from lodging FIR under relevant law/getting that post deleted/revoking the empanelment/discontinuing the advertisement, the official said.