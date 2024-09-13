“Dictatorship has to lose one day”: AAP’s Gopal Rai attacks BJP after SC grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, in a veiled attack on the BJP, said on Friday that “no matter how strong dictatorship is, it has to lose one day.”

Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said, “Congratulations to everyone. Delhi CM is coming out now. There is joy among people. This judgement has sent a message across Delhi and the entire country that no matter how strong the dictatorship is; it has to lose one day.”

Expressing his joy, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar said that all the conspiracies against Kejriwal have failed now and there will be a huge celebration in Delhi as soon as he comes out of jail.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, “All the conspiracies against him have now failed. This is a big victory that the Supreme Court has granted him the bail. The whole fake scam planned by the BJP is now uncovered. There will be a huge celebration when the son of Delhi will arrive.”

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Kejriwal saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal, subject to bail bonds of Rs 10 lakh.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday welcomed the “unanimous decision” of the Supreme Court and accused the central government of misusing central agencies as the frontal organisations against the opposition parties.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, “First Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren got the bail and now it is Arvind Kejriwal. The Supreme Court found this case to be bailable. The central government is misusing central agencies as the frontal organisations against the Opposition parties. There is an environment of fear in the country. The judgement has come after detailed discussions on all aspects. This is a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court and we welcome it. BJP and Modi to government should learn their lessons. This is not appropriate to harass the opposition leaders in a democratic country.”

RJD MP Manoj Jha said that a clear message had been sent by the court to the BJP that if it isn’t in power then the agencies could target them.

However, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the order of bail for Kejriwal does not make him innocent.

“The court has affirmed Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest as valid. What is AAP celebrating? Since when does ‘ Bail make someone innocent ‘? The Court has not passed a single observation on the merit of the case. Kejriwal is barred from entering the CM office, or signing any documents. Why should the people of Delhi suffer under a leader who can’t even perform his duties even after being 150 days in jail like criminals accused of serious crime?” he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, 2024, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.