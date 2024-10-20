Dharmendra Pradhan on visit to Singapore, Australia to enhance cooperation in education

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Singapore today as part of his two-nation tour of Singapore and Australia to enhance bilateral cooperation with these countries in the education sector.

On his arrival in Singapore, the minister interacted with the Indian community and held a community lunch with them.

”Interacted with the Indian community in Singapore over lunch. Overwhelmed by their love, warmth, affection and blessings. It is an honour for me to be among them. True ambassadors of brand Bharat, our diaspora is a vital pillar of India India-Singapore partnership. The way our Indian diaspora have preserved India’s culture and amalgamated it with Singapore’s multiethnic culture is worth admiring. Their contribution to Singapore’s progress is also noteworthy.” he wrote on X later.

Tomorrow, Mr Pradhan will meet Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong and other leaders. He will visit the National University of Singapore ranked No.1 in Asia.

He will also visit a local secondary school to discuss the scope of syllabus integration, keeping AI in focus. Mr Pradhan will meet academicians, eminent representatives from alumni of IITs and IIMs and engage in discussions related to the education ecosystem of both countries.

He will leave Singapore for Australia for a 3-day visit from 23 October. There he will meet his Australian counterpart Jason Clare. He will also deliver the Plenary address at the Australian International Education Conference besides visiting the South Melbourne Primary School which is known for integrated approaches to learning.