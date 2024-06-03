Dhankhar appeals to civil servants to uphold rule of law

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday stressed that civil servants should always see things beyond partisan approach.

Addressing Assistant Secretaries of IAS 2022 batch, he underscored that civil servants cannot ingratiate with political dispensations.

Acknowledging the capability and competence of Indian bureaucracy to deliver, the Vice-President called upon the officers present to adopt nationalistic, federalist outlook and always keep the interest of the nation supreme and uphold rule of law.

Advertisement

Mr Dhankhar urged the civil servants to uphold highest ethical principles. “You are a conveyance of change. You are vital stakeholders in quality governance and torchbearers for accelerated growth”, he added.

Underlining that the civil Service is more representative than ever before, he noted its representation from all societal segments, particularly those from vulnerable, marginalised, and underprivileged backgrounds.

Reflecting on India’s remarkable economic transformation, Mr Dhankhar proudly noted that today India is full of hope and possibilities and the most favoured destination for investment. “The opportunity basket for young minds is increasing day by day,” he added.

Praising the digital revolution in India, he said that “our attainments have stunned the world….world institutions who used to advise us are now advising other countries to go India’s way”.

He also appealed to the officers present to never stop learning and keep updating their skills. “You people are especially ordained by the constitution to bring about change”, he added.

Reflecting on a bygone era when corruption permeated the nation’s power corridors, impeding opportunities based on merit, Mr Dhankhar highlighted that in the new era “Power corridors have been sanitized of corruption, now there is transparency and accountability”.