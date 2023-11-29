Dhami reiterates commitment to tunnel review, safety audit of projects

A day after 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed Silkyara tunnel were evacuated, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reiterated his government’s commitment to review all tunnel projects in the state.

He said the rescue work was a challenge but conjuring up huge resources and manpower to deal with the crisis was possible as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being briefed about it every day.

Speaking on the future of ill fated Yamunotri highway tunnel, the chief minister reiterated his earlier statement that all such ongoing projects would be reviewed.

Advertisement

He informed that the Centre also agreed to his demand and would be taken up in due course of time. He also told the medial that safety audit work of the ongoing projects across the state will be done with the central agencies.

“I had said earlier as well that all tunnel projects will be reviewed. The Central government has also agreed for it. Besides this safety audit of these projects will also be done in earliest possible time. However the tunnel in question is also important as this will reduce 25 kilometers distance to reach Uttarkashi” said Dhami speaking to The Statesman.

Recounting the rescue operation at the collapsed tunnel, Dhami said, “It was very challenging but was possible since entire exercise had contributions from all the people concerned specially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”Not a day was left when PM missed seeking any update on the rescue operation. He listen to every word of what was being informed to took action on his own initiative” said Dhami .

He informed that “talking to the PM for daily updates on the rescue operation was also about seeking confidence and motivation how to move ahead in the day. This also helped us keep experts and other rescue teams members motivated as well.”

On the difficulties in accessing resources and equipment management in a hilly terrain like Silkyara, Dhami emphatically claimed had it not been for daily update with PM, it would have been highly difficult to negotiate challenges. He admitted that entire operation was in direct command of the PM.

“One of the prime minister’s main programmes would be to monitor this campaign daily. Mobilisation of machineries and equipment from across the country was possible only with daily briefing with PM,” he said.

Speaking about the entire journey of the rescue operation, the chief minister said multiple times it seemed that the destination would be reached very soon and all the trapped workers would be taken out but every now and then, some kind of problem would arise.

Earlier in the morning, Dhami visited Chinayalisaur makeshift hospital in Uttarkashi where rescued 41 workers were kept under medical observation following advisory from doctors. He also handed them out Rs 1 lakh incentive cheques to the workers.

After the CM’s visit all the workers were airlifted in Indian Air Force’s Chinook helicopter to AIIMS Rihikesh for another 24 hours observation. Latter Uttarakhand CM formally welcomed family members of the rescued workers at his residence in Dehradun and had dinner with them.