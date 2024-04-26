Mules, horses for Chardham yatra to undergo medical check: U’khand CM

Mules and horses used for carrying pilgrims to the Chardham shrines, especially Kedarnath, will now be registered only after their medical examination.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday directed officials to ensure adequate safety norms and means for the mules are put in place before the start of Chardham pilgrimage on May 10.

The chief minister asked the officials to make the medical checkup of the mules and horses deployed in Chardham pilgrimage mandatory. He said, “It must be ensured that all horses and mules used in the Chardham Yatra are registered only after their mandatory health check-up and certificates being issued by the competent veterinary officers. Adequate arrangements of hot water should be made for the horses and mules at their stables and other selected location during their movements.”

Advertisement

Dhami further directed the officials on mandatory verification of the past history and records of the mule riders and owners in addition to the medical examination of the animals.

“Proper verification of horses and mule drivers and owners must be done for the Chardham Yatra. Officials concerned should ensure.

Police and criminal records of all animals service providers coming to the chardham shrines should also be checked along with medical examination of the mules” added the chief minister as he took stock of the chardham pilgrimage 2024 starting from May 10.

Dhami asked for special attention to be paid to cleanliness on the pilgrimage routes and State Pollution Control Board must provide funds to the District Magistrates associated with the Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines for disposal and management of plastics, garbage and other wastes.

He asked officials to make adequate infrastructural facilities like electricity, drinking water and roads on the chardham routes and repair all toilets with separate facilities for women pilgrims. Dhami also cautioned the officials against ill conduct complaints from the pilgrims during pilgrimage season.