Modi to inaugurate Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 that will be attended by corporate giants like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani in Dehradun on December 8. Prime Minister’s office confirmed this on Wednesday, four days after Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called upon the prime minister on December 2.

As Dhami government crossed its 2.5 lakh MoUs target for investors summit, the PMO informed it about Modi’s willingness to inaugurate the event on Friday.

The two-day event will be marked by the presence thousands of the investors from India and abroad as entire state machinery is giving final touches to the preparations and groom the state capital. State government officials informed that PM’s attendance will help the state attract more investors to the state after the event as well.

“The much-awaited nod from the PMO has been received by the state government. Summit will be attended by thousands of investors and delegates from across the world. It will witness participation of union ministers, ambassadors of various countries along with leading industrialists and host of other dignitaries. We have already crossed Rs 2.5 lakh crore MoUs target for the summit being organised at Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus Dehradun” said director general, state information department Bansidhar Tiwari.

According to Tiwari and other officials more than 2.5 lakh Crore MoUs have been inked by the state government with different business houses and public sector undertakings in the past three and half months.

“Apart from this more 29,000 crore MoUs have already been grounded for investment. These projects have moved ahead one step forward towards implemtation. We are upbeat the way things are moving fast and hope to cross Rs 3 lakh crore MoUs mark in next two days” added Tiwari.

The Dhami Government in its efforts to fulfill the targetted MoUs target held more four road shows outside India in Britain and Middle East and nearly four roadshows in Delhi, Mumbai, Banglore, Chennai and Ahmedabar to attract investors for the summit.

According to the DG information Summit is a step forward towards commissioning Uttarakhand as a new investment destination. The two day event summit is being held with the theme “Peace to Prosperity”.