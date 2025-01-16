Devotees spent 45 minutes on average at Sangam ghats during the first two bathing days

Each devotee spent an average of 45 minutes at the Sangam bathing ghats during the first two main bathing days on January 13 and 14.

Mela authorities claimed that 50 million people attended the two days of bathing on Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti.

On an average, each devotee spent 45 minutes at the bathing ghats while taking the holy dip in Sangam. This data was collected through the RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) wristbands provided to devotees to record their entry and exit times from the ghat after bathing, officials disclosed here on Thursday.

The data collected from RF wristbands was also used to count the total number of devotees coming to the fair. Three methods are being used to determine the actual number of devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh Mela. One of these methods is RFID wristband data analysis. In this, devotees are given wristbands to wear.

Police officers said that determining the average time devotees spend at ghats helps in crowd management, which enables them to make decisions regarding devotees’ entry and exit at the fair. It also helps in devising normal and emergency traffic plans.

SSP Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi said the results obtained from the RF wristband data analysis technology help manage crowds.

Sources said that more than 200 people sustained injuries in crowd scuffles during the Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti festivals.

The injured also sustained sprains and bone fractures. Of these, 19 patients had to undergo plaster treatment at the Central Hospital in Sector 2, while more than six people suffered wrist injuries after falling on the checkered plate.

Apart from this, seven people suffered leg fractures. Other injuries included shoulder dislocation and fractures of the scapula, rib, and hip. Most of the injuries resulted from pushing and shoving in the crowd.