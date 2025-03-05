UP govt to develop Sangam into premier year-round global tourist hub

The Mahakumbh 2025, held on the banks of Triveni Sangam, made history with the arrival of over 66 crore devotees during its 45-day span. The massive turnout has prompted the fair administration to draft a new roadmap for the Sangam area post-Mahakumbh.

Considering the steady influx of devotees, the administration has initiated plans to revamp Sangam and its surroundings with enhanced facilities.

According to ADM Mela, Vivek Chaturvedi, here on Wednesday, the infrastructure established during Mahakumbh will remain intact until the next Ardh Kumbh in 2031.

“Facilities such as lighting, water ATMs, checkered walkways, parking areas, police presence, mobile toilets, changing rooms, and more will continue to serve devotees. Additionally, round-the-clock services, including taxi facilities and food courts, will be introduced, supported by a fresh budget allocation”, he informed.

Vivek Chaturvedi also revealed plans to introduce regular aarti ceremonies at the concrete ghats, inspired by the tradition at Varanasi’s ghats, to further enrich the spiritual experience for devotees.

Notably, the grand display of faith at Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh shapes a powerful triangle of spiritual tourism with Kumbh City, Ayodhya, and Kashi. The unceasing flow of devotees, especially after the third and final Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami and even after Maha Shivratri, reflects the profound sentiment of the Sanatan faith.

Efforts to track the number of tourists visiting the Sangam area began last year. The corridors of various temples developed within the city during Mahakumbh are expected to become new tourist attractions, ensuring a steady flow of visitors year-round.

The overwhelming response to the Hanuman Mandir Corridor and Akshay Vat Corridor near Sangam suggests a ‘mini Mahakumbh’ atmosphere will persist throughout the year.