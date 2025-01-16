Devotees flock together to Ayodhya & Kashi after taking part in Mahakumbh

After attending the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, devotees from across the country and abroad are now thronging other sacred sites in Uttar Pradesh including Ayodhya and Kashi.

In the past three days alone, around 10 lakh devotees visited Ayodhya, 7.41 lakh paid their respects at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, 5 lakh visited Vindhyavasini Dham, and more than one lakh devotees visited Naimisharanya Dham in Sitapur.

As over seven crore devotees have bathed and prayed at the Mahakumbh so far, the devotees, following their ritual baths, have visited places like Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Kashi, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Naimisharanya, and Ayodhya for darshan and worship.

This surge of devotees is also boosting local employment in these regions. More than 7.41 lakh devotees visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple from January 13 to 15, with 2.19 lakh arriving on the 13th, 2.31 lakh on the 14th, and over 2.90 lakh on the 15th. Meanwhile, over 5 lakh visited Vindhyavasini Dham, and more than one lakh visited Naimisharanya Dham.

Ayodhya, also known as Ramnagari, has seen an overwhelming influx of devotees, radiating a palpable sense of faith. Thousands are gathering to witness the darshan of Ramlalla and Hanumangarhi.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the district administration has ensured all necessary arrangements for the visitors. Over 10 lakh devotees have arrived in Ayodhya in the past three days, drawn by the historic occasion following Ramlala’s enthronement after 500 years. A long line of devotees continues to form as they wait to pay their respects.

CM Adityanath has instructed top officials, including Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, IG Praveen Kumar, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh, SSP Rajkaran Nair, and Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma, to oversee the administration of key routes such as Dharmapath, Rampath, and Bhaktipath, ensuring that people in need are provided shelter and support.