Development of NE biggest example of Modi Guarantee: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a commitment to work tirelessly until 2047, saying that the development of north east is the biggest example of fulfilment of Modi guarantee as he blamed Congress for halting the development of the region.

Addressing an election rally in Nalbari in lower Assam, Modi asserted that his government has accomplished in ten years what the Congress failed to achieve in 60 years.

He outlined the BJP’s vision for the next five years, highlighting the party’s efforts to bring hope and stability to a region once plagued by division and insurgency.

Promising to prioritise the welfare of the people, Modi detailed ambitious initiatives such as the construction of three crore houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and the provision of free healthcare up to Rs 5 lakhs for individuals above 70 years through the Ayushman card.

Additionally, he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to economic empowerment, aiming to elevate three crore women to the status of “lakhpati.”

Drawing attention to his administration’s achievements, Modi cited the construction of over 2500 km of roads in Assam and the upcoming establishment of a state-of-the-art semiconductor factory, which is poised to transform Assam into a semiconductor hub.

Referencing the historic Surya Tilak ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Modi underscored the symbolism of this event, signifying the culmination of a five-century-long wait.

Modi’s address echoed his earlier promise of a “Modi Guarantee,” as he reiterated the accomplishments of his government.

Embarking on his campaign trail in Assam, Modi’s visit included a vibrant roadshow in Guwahati, with plans to address a rally in Agartala later in the day.