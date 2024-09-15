Determined for Jharkhand’s rapid development, says PM Modi ahead of flagging off 6 Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, said that the Centre was determined for the rapid development of Jharkhand.

The Prime Minister will be in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur where he will flag off six Vande Bharat trains and inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects worth Rs 21,000 crore.

Before leaving for Jharkhand, PM Modi posted on X, “We are determined for the rapid development of Jharkhand. Today at around 10 am, I will have the privilege of flagging off six ‘Vande Bharat’ trains at Tatanagar, as well as laying the foundation stone and inaugurating many more projects. Apart from this, I will also be a part of the program related to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.”

The Vande Bharat trains will operate between Berhampur-Tata, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Banaras, Howrah-Gaya and Howrah-Bhagalpur.

The PM will then participate in a public meeting organised by the BJP at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur.

The Prime Minister will also hold a road show there.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Jharkhand on September 15. The Centre has approved homes for 1,13,400 people living in temporary shelters under the PM Awas Yojana. The Union government has already sent its share of funds to the state government. The Prime Minister will release the first instalment to construct their homes.”

Tight security arrangements have been made for the Jharkhand visit of the PM. PM Modi will stay in Jharkhand for about six hours. More than 3,000 police officers and jawans have been deployed for PM Modi’s security.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived a day earlier on Saturday to take stock of the preparations for PM Modi’s visit.

It is widely anticipated that the Prime Minster’s visit will energise BJP’s election campaign in Jharkhand.