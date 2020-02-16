Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at his constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday to launch over 30 projects. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel apart from other BJP leaders and officials.

While addressing the public at a rally in Chandauli, PM Modi praised its government’s decisions like repealing Article 370 and introduction of CAA.

“These decisions were necessary for the interest of the country. Despite all pressure, we stood our ground over these decisions and will remain so,” PM Modi said.

PM had earlier also took the matter of CAA protests in the Parliament also while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.

He had called the CAA protests as ‘a road to anarchy’ and also that it was against the law.

During his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi also flagged off the third train operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Kashi Mahaka Express, which will run between Varanasi and Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

The other two trains run by IRCTC is Tejas Express on New Delhi to Lucknow and Mumbai to Ahmedabad routes.

A 63-feet long statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya was also inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Inaugurated an iconic statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji in Kashi. pic.twitter.com/9ofEvtqJhs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2020

PM Modi also inaugurated ‘Kashi Ek Roop Anek’ — a cultural, arts and handicrafts exhibition — at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul in the holy city.

“For the first time in the country, a national logistics policy is being prepared. It will lead to the creation of single window e-logistics market,” PM Modi said at the launch event.

“The effort to make products from Uttar Pradesh available online and thereby accessible to national and international markets, will benefit the country,” he added.

Terming Varanasi to be diversified he said, “Today this is my third event in Kashi, first one was at a spiritual centre, second was at a modern centre and now I am at the centre of self-employment.”

This proves that ‘Kashi Ek hai par iske roop anek hai’, he said.

On his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch 36 projects worth Rs 1,057 crore.