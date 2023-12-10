Deprived MGNREGA worker denies fake news claim

After failing to politically defeat the Trinamul Congress, fake news factories masquerading as news media organisations came up with a poorly-crafted lie this morning to deflect attention from people’s growing anger against the BJP for depriving Bengal of its rightful MGNREGA due.

Some media houses on Saturday claimed that the financial assistance recently disbursed by party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to MGNREGA workers was given to “crorepati Trinamul member” in West Burdwan’s Kanksa block. There was not even a shred of evidence in the news. The matter pertains to the family of MGNREGA worker Sukumar Saha, who also runs a grocery shop with his brother in the area, claimed sources. According to official documents, Saha’s father Samanta Kar Saha was issued a job card on 7 July, 2007.

This job card bore names of five other family members, including that of Sukumar Saha. Furthermore, there is documented proof of Sukumar working under MGNREGA from 22 October, 2019, to 13 July, 2022, as is his right as a citizen. Like lakhs of other MGNREGA workers from Bengal, his wage has also been withheld.

Saha said, “My economic condition was not like this before. Around two years ago, I had to enrol as a MGNREGA worker due to economic hardships in the family. Just like every other MGNREGA worker, I deserve my wages. I had gone to Delhi for my pending money. Since my own house has a mud and tin roof, I don’t even stay there. I currently reside at my maternal uncle’s house, which the media is showing as mine.”