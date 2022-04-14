Deoghar rescue op was a reflection of sensitivity & courage: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country applauds the heroic efforts of all those involved in the over 40-hour-long rescue operation following the ropeway mishap in Jharkhand.

Three persons died while several others were injured after stranded cable cars hung midair near the Trikut Hills in Deoghar.

The accident took place after the cable cars collided on Sunday, leading to a massive rescue operation that lasted till Tuesday.

Virtually interacting with the personnel involved in the rescue mission from the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Modi added, “For three days, round the clock, you completed a difficult rescue operation and saved the lives of many people of the country.”

The Prime Minister on Wednesday said the Deoghar rescue operation was a reflection of sensitivity, resourcefulness, and courage, and ‘Sabka Prayas’ played a major role in this operation.

Interacting with personnel of India Army, Air Force, ITBP, NDRF, Jharkhand police, and Deoghar district administration, Modi added, “Country is proud that we have a skilled force in the form of our armed forces, Air Force, ITBP, NDRF and police personnel, that has the capability to protect citizen in the time of distress.”

“For three days, round the clock, you completed a difficult rescue operation and saved the lives of many countrymen. I also consider it to be the grace of Baba Vaidyanath ji,” he said.

Noting the recognition and image that NDRF has carved for itself through its courage and hard work, Modi added that the courage of NDRF is recognised by the entire country.

The NDRF Inspector Om Prakash Goswami narrated the details of operations to the Prime Minister while IAF Group Captain Y.K. Kandalkar informed about the Air Force operation during the crisis.

The Prime Minister noted the skills of the pilots navigating the helicopter so near the wires whereas Sergeant Pankaj Kumar Rana of the IAF explained the role of Garud commandos in rescuing the passengers in the adverse conditions of the cable car and amid the distress of the passengers, including children and women.

Modi praised the extraordinary courage of the Air Force personnel.

ITBP Sub-Inspector Anant Pandey explained the role of his forces in the operation and how they raised the morale of the stranded passengers.

The Prime Minister appreciated the patience of the entire team and said success is assured when challenges are faced with determination and patience.

The Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantari explained to Modi the details of local coordination of the operation and how the morale of the passengers was maintained till the arrival of the Air Force.

He also provided the details of multi-agency coordination and channels of communication and also thanked Modi for the timely help.

The Prime Minister asked him how he used his science and technology background during the operation and asked for proper documentation of the incident so that repeat of such accidents could be avoided.

Brigadier Ashwini Nayyar narrated the role of the Army in the operation and briefed about the rescue from cable cars at a lower level upon which Modi praised the coordination, speed, and planning of the teamwork.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the needs of children and the elderly were always kept in mind during the operation.

He appreciated the constant improvement in the forces with every such experience and reiterated the government’s commitment to keeping the rescue forces updated in terms of resources and equipment.

He expressed condolences to the affected families and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Modi concluded by requesting all those involved in the operation to document the details and learn meticulously for future use.

During the virtual interaction, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Secretary MHA, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, DG NDRF, DG ITBP were among those present on the occasion.

Shah also complimented those involved in the rescue operation and said this was an example of a well-coordinated operation.