Deo praises progress on hospital project, PCC chief calls it ailing

The Chhattisgarh Congress has found itself embroiled in internal discord after senior leader and former minister T S Singh Deo praised the ongoing developments at the Mekahara Government Hospital, while the party’s state president, Deepak Baij, dismissed his remarks as a personal opinion and called the hospital “ailing”.

Singh Deo, who initiated the foundation stone ceremony for a new 700-bed hospital building during his tenure in 2023, took to X (formerly Twitter) to commend Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the BJP government for continuing the project.

“I am saddened that the project could not be completed during our tenure, but I am glad to see it progressing. Public welfare initiatives must transcend partisan politics,” Singh Deo wrote, acknowledging the groundwork laid under the Congress government, including securing a NABARD loan and finalizing the building’s design.

A day later, however, the official X handle of Chhattisgarh Congress posted a scathing criticism of Mekahara Hospital, labeling it “ailing” and pointing to shortages of basic medicines like cold and flu remedies. A satirical cartoon accompanied the post, highlighting alleged deficiencies in healthcare under the current BJP regime.

Responding to Singh Deo’s statement, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Deepak Baij distanced the party from the remarks, calling them Singh Deo’s “personal assessment.”

He added, “We have been raising questions about healthcare facilities, from Ambedkar Hospital to the entire state. Our stand is clear, and if Singh Deo has made a statement, it is entirely his own.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to seize the opportunity, describing the incident as evidence of Congress’s internal contradictions. BJP spokesperson Anurag Agrawal remarked, “The Sai government is relentlessly improving healthcare facilities. Ministers are focused on their responsibilities, and projects like the new Mekahara building are proof of progress. Singh Deo’s acknowledgment of BJP efforts highlights Congress’s failures during their tenure, which he himself regrets. Deepak Baij’s opposition shows the glaring rift within Congress.”

Agrawal further suggested that Baij should consult Singh Deo, his former Deputy Chief Minister, before making contradictory statements. “This public disagreement is a reflection of Congress’s internal chaos,” he added.

The Mekahara Hospital controversy underscores the growing divide within the Chhattisgarh Congress. Singh Deo’s acknowledgment of BJP’s efforts, juxtaposed with Baij’s criticism, has not only exposed differences but also provided the BJP with ammunition ahead of crucial political battles.