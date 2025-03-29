Chhattisgarh CM distributes Eid gifts to Muslim women under ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ initiative

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai distributed special Eid gift packages to 500 underprivileged Muslim women at his official residence on Saturday, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Saugat-e-Modi initiative.

Each beneficiary received a package containing high-quality suit fabric, traditional vermicelli (seviyan) for Eid preparations, premium dates (khajoor), and an assortment of Indian sweets.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasized that Eid-ul-Fitr symbolizes compassion, unity, and the spirit of sharing, and that Chhattisgarh celebrates all festivals with equal enthusiasm to strengthen its cultural fabric.

He highlighted that the initiative was not only about distributing gifts but also about ensuring that every citizen, regardless of background, feels valued and included in the state’s progress.

The ceremony witnessed participation from several key dignitaries including Jamal Siddiqui, National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, Dr Salim Raj, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board, and Shakeel Ahmed, President of the State Minority Morcha.

Dr Raj lauded the initiative, describing it as a meaningful step in fostering communal harmony and expressing solidarity with the Muslim community ahead of their most significant festival.

Political observers see this outreach as a strategic effort in the BJP’s broader engagement with minority communities, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas vision.

Officials confirmed that similar welfare programs would be extended to other minority communities during their major festivals, reinforcing the government’s focus on inclusive governance.

Beyond the festive gifts, the initiative is part of a larger effort to uplift minority communities in Chhattisgarh.

The state government has been implementing various welfare programs, including skill development schemes for minority women, easier access to education loans, and healthcare camps in minority-dominated areas.

Minority Affairs Secretary Alka Tiwari noted that while the Eid gifts brought immediate relief and joy, the broader objective was to create long-term opportunities for economic empowerment.

Among the beneficiaries was Abida Begum, who expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying that for the first time, her children would have new clothes for Eid without financial stress.