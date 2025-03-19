Chhattisgarh CM meets PM Modi, Shah to accelerate state development

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday concluded a pivotal two-day visit to Delhi where he engaged in high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders to outline a transformative roadmap for the state’s industrial growth, infrastructure development, and eradication of Naxal insurgency.

During a meeting at Parliament House, CM Sai presented a comprehensive Bastar Development Master Plan to PM Modi, emphasizing infrastructure expansion, tourism promotion, and employment generation in the Naxal-affected region. The plan seeks to integrate Bastar into the economic mainstream through enhanced road connectivity, healthcare, education, and industrial corridors.

PM Modi lauded the initiative, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to supporting Chhattisgarh’s developmental agenda. The Chief Minister also outlined preparations for Modi’s proposed visit to the state on March 30, where key projects are slated for inauguration.

In a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Sai underscored the state’s progress in combating Naxal influence, attributing success to coordinated central-state efforts. “Chhattisgarh is in the final stages of eliminating left-wing extremism. Our focus now is on accelerating Bastar’s holistic growth,” Sai stated. Shah praised the state’s counter insurgency strategies and assured continued cooperation to further bolster security and economic activities.

CM Sai’s discussion with Union Energy and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was centered on upgrading Chhattisgarh’s power infrastructure and smart-city initiatives. Bilaspur MP Tokhan Sahu, present at the meeting, highlighted regional energy demands and urban planning challenges.

CM Sai also convened with Chhattisgarh’s MPs to synchronize state priorities with central schemes, stressing the need for faster execution of welfare projects. Additionally, he exchanged pleasantries with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at the Chhattisgarh Sadan, extending congratulations on his recent marriage.

The Bastar Master Plan, a cornerstone of Sai’s Delhi agenda, proposes innovative strategies to harness the region’s tourism potential and natural resources while empowering local youth. Central ministries have pledged technical and financial backing to realize this vision, aiming to dismantle decades of underdevelopment and conflict.

The Delhi tour marked a significant step toward strengthening cooperative federalism, with the Centre endorsing Chhattisgarh’s blueprint for progress. “This collaboration will infuse new momentum into our development goals,” CM Sai remarked, exuding confidence in transforming the state into a model of inclusive growth.

Upon returning to Raipur, CM Sai addressed journalists, revealing plans for an imminent cabinet expansion.

“A cabinet expansion is on the horizon, along with key appointments to civic bodies and corporations, ensuring a more efficient governance framework,” he stated, signaling the government’s commitment to administrative efficiency and accelerated decision-making.

With Chhattisgarh advancing toward economic growth and political stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit is expected to further solidify this strategic partnership, fostering long-term development and reinforcing Centre-state cooperation.