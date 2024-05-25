“Democracy thrives when people are engaged” says PM Modi, urges voters to come out and vote in large numbers

As the sixth and penultimate phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections got underway at 7 am on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said “I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I especially urge women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers.”

Union Home Minister also appealed to the voters to come out and vote against appeasement and corruption.

“Today, I urge my brothers and sisters voting in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to elect a government that has fulfilled every promise made to you and has given you gas, electricity, roads and ration as well as freed you from the worries of medical expenses. Be sure to vote to end the nexus of appeasement, nepotism and corruption from the state forever,” he said.

A total of 58 constituencies from six states and two union territories are set for polls in the sixth phase of polling and over 11.13 crore voters will be exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 889 candidates including two former Chief Ministers – Manohar Lal Khattar contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

Forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going for polls in the sixth phase. Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Some prominent candidates include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. Bansuri Swaraj, Somnath Bharti, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias ‘Nirahua’, Dharmendra Yadav, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Agnimitra Paul, Naveen Jindal, Raj Babbar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Aparajita Sarangi are among other prominent candidates in the fray.

Meanwhile, the BJP is confident that it will breach the 400-seat mark and return to power with an even greater mandate than 2019.

“Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “There is a sentiment for ‘400 paar’ and there is no difficulty in crossing 400 seats…We’ve 37 allies and we will easily cross 400 seats. People like Shashi Tharoor should worry about his seat and the seats of the Congress Party…”

The Congress and the INDIA bloc on their part are hoping that the alliance will dent the BJP’s juggernaut and push them into a position to form the government.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “5 phases of elections have been held..It became clear after the first 2 phases that “Dakshin mein BJP saaf aur Uttar mein half”, so the INDIA alliance will get a clear and decisive mandate on 4th June and on the 4th the country will bid him (PM Modi) goodbye… I have full confidence that our alliance will win all seven seats in Delhi…”

As per the ECI, over 11.13 crore voters, including 5.84 crore males, 5.29 crore females, and 5120 third-gender electors will decide the fate of 889 candidates today.The ECI also said that there are over 8.93 lakh registered 85+ years old, 23,659 voters above 100 years and 9.58 lakh PwD voters for phase 6 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes. Around 11.4 lakh Polling officials will welcome over 11.13 crore voters across 1.14 lakh polling stations.