Democracy doesn’t give anyone permission to commit robbery: Yogi on Kejriwal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that no one can be above the law, while referring to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Yogi said that there is democracy in the country, that is why Arvind Kejriwal could become the Chief Minister of Delhi again and again.

“But democracy does not allow any person, party or organization to commit dacoity. The Chief Minister is not the owner of the state. Our work is that of public servant and custodian,” said Chief Minister Yogi during an interaction with a private TV news channel on Saturday.

“If anyone, even if it is me, behaves against the rules, the law of the country will apply to me too. It is wrong if any person or government starts considering itself above the law. ED is an independent regulatory body and Kejriwal’s case is in the court, now only the court will decide it,” he said.

The CM announced that he will launch his election campaign from Mathura after Holi festival.

Talking about the SP-Congress alliance, he said that this has happened before also in UP.

“The people of the state had taught them a lesson well. This is the reason why Rahul and Priyanka are not able to show courage to come to UP. Now you cannot throw dust in the eyes of the people of the state by making false promises.”

“The BJP with its allies is going to give its best performance till date in UP. This will be the first election about whose results the entire country is confident. The country has faith in Modi’s guarantee. Results will come on June 4 and Modi ji will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time,” he claimed.

CM Yogi said that the party is in a strong position in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra. Apart from this, we will also get good seats in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala where BJP was once behind.

The CM said about BSP that it has its own vote bank. Its leader Mayawati has been the CM of the state thrice. If BSP weakens, the BJP will benefit from it. In 2019, SP and BSP have tried their strength together.

CM Yogi also indicated that this time BJP will win all 80 seats of UP. He said that whatever change is seen in UP, the credit for it should be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of UP.

“Today the perception of the country and the world about the state has changed. Before 2017, people here were facing identity crisis. There was a riot every other day. Neither the daughter nor the businessman were safe. The security situation was worse.”

There was no environment of development in the state. Only some political families were developed and the state was divided in the name of caste. But, today it is the new UP of new India, which is the emerging economy state of the country. Most of the investment work has been done here. Today, UP has become the state which is pursuing infrastructure development plans with the most intensity,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister assured that Uttar Pradesh will perform better than last time in the Lok Sabha elections. He informed that the seven-year tenure of his government is about to be completed in the state.

“For three years the government faced a global pandemic like Corona. We got only four years to effectively implement our plans on the ground. Despite this, we were successful in doubling the GDP of UP. Today UP has become a revenue surplus state. Before 2017, we did not even have money to pay salaries to our employees. No big bank would give us money.But now scenario has changed,” he said.

The CM said that BJP talks about development and does not do politics of polarization.

“We respect people’s faith. We do not impose curfew, we pave the way for Kanwar Yatra. There is a lot of potential in spiritual tourism in UP,” he said.

He said that no Chief Minister has visited Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi as many times as he has. This is the reason why there has been 100 times increase in possibilities in Ayodhya since 2017 and Ayodhya now. Lakhs of people have got employment.

The CM described the Badaun incident as gruesome. He said that the bulldozer runs along with the unjust and oppressors as well as for infrastructure development.

On the encounters in the state, the CM said that the police does its work as per the rules. If anyone harasses the daughter and the businessman, whatever measures are necessary will be taken to establish the rule of law.

CM Yogi said that,” we could not play with Hindu faith, hence we could not make a place in the minds of Muslims.”

He said in India we have to respect the original soul of this place. Hindu is the basic soul of India.

“It cannot be insulted, if someone misunderstands that we will do politics by insulting this sentiment, then we will stumble upon such politics. We cannot compromise on the security of the country and respect for Hindu faith. God’s grace and people’s blessings are with us,” he said.

On the issue of paper leak, the Chief Minister said that strict action has been taken in this matter. Strict action will be taken against those who play with the future of youth. In the case of Azam Khan, the CM said that due to his actions he has been punished by the court. The judiciary of India is independent.

On the question of CAA, CM Yogi said that the population of Muslims in India has increased many times faster than that of Hindus after independence. But the Hindu population in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan has decreased manifold.

If the Government of India is giving Indian citizenship through CAA to the refugees born here who follow all the religious traditions, then it should have been welcomed. Instead, if someone adopts the path of violence then he should be dealt with strictly. CAA is the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam of India, he said.

On the issue of modernization of madrassas, the Chief Minister said that Shariat can be our personal subject, but it cannot be above the Constitution.

“We are modernizing madrassas. We need scientists, engineers and skilled manpower. We have to make our educational institutions accordingly. Our priority is to give uniformity to the education system of the state,” he said.