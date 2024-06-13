Demand special category status for Andhra: Jagan to Naidu

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to demand Special Category Status for the state from the Centre, highlighting the BJP’s reliance on its NDA allies for a majority.

Naidu officially assumed charge at the state secretariat and signed files related to crucial decisions on teacher recruitment, enhancement of pensions, and revival of free canteens for the poor.

The TDP supporters accorded the new Chief Minister a grand welcome by showering flower petals on him while he was on his way to the secretariat to take charge as the Chief Minister. He sat on the designated chair at the auspicious time of 4:41 pm and signed the files taking five key decisions, including the announcement for a mega teachers’ recruitment drive, enhancement of pensions to Rs 4,000, repeal of the controversial Land Titling Act, revival of Anna canteens for the poor and census to assess skills.

Earlier in the day, he prayed at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala along with his family. He said he prayed for the overall prosperity of the state. He stated, “I want to see the Indian community on the top and 35 per cent of the Telugus in the Indian community as number one. We should work for a zero-poverty nation, zero-poverty state, and zero-poverty district.”

However, his arch-rival and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reminded the Chief Minister about the special category status that was promised to Andhra Pradesh in Parliament but was not implemented by the Centre. Reddy held a meeting with his party MLCs at his camp office where he criticised Chandrababu Naidu for not demanding the special category status despite being in a bargaining position.

“The current political situation at the Centre has never been seen in recent times. The ruling party is limited to 240 seats at the Centre. On the other hand, the TDP got good numbers in the state,” Reddy said. He then went on to add, “It is another sin for Chandrababu to not ask for special status even in such situations. If you don’t ask for special status then not a single youth in the state will forgive you ever.” Reddy reminded his MLCs that even though they have only a handful of MLAs their numbers are good in the Legislative Council.