Jagan Reddy warns against harassment of YSRCP leaders

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday warned that they would not spare any official or political leader involved in harassing YSRCP leaders or activists, reminding them that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will not be in power forever.

He was speaking after meeting former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi who is currently in jail.

Lashing out at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said every possible institution was being used to fabricate cases against his men and threatened to parade officials or leaders of the ruling party on the road if they continue to harass his party leaders and activists.

Vamsi was charged with the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act for kidnapping a computer operator working in the TDP office who is also an eyewitness of the attack on the office in 2023.

The visit to Vijayawada sub jail to meet the incarcerated leader saw YSRCP leaders and activists gathering in the area prompting the police to impose section 144 and put up barricades. Several YSRCP leaders were stopped by the police leading to arguments. Even Vamsi’s wife Pankajashree was stopped at the jail entrance but the police relented and let her walk in.

After meeting Vamsi, the YSRCP supremo blamed TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram for the provocation, stating that it was his statements against Vamshi that had incited the supporters that culminated in an attack on the Gannavaram TDP office.

“A mob gathered and was about to attack the YSRCP office when the retaliation started. Though we were in the government, cases were registered following complaints against both the parties,” said Reddy.

He claimed the computer operator in the TDP office, Satyavardhan who filed the initial complaint on the attack on the TDP office did not name the ex-MLA. “Since they were not satisfied with the statements and bailable sections Chandrababu Naidu and his men filed a false case of kidnapping a Dalit (Satyavardhan) against Vamsi to keep him in jail,” said YS Jagan.

He added, “The governance in the state is according to the Red Book (the diary of Nara Lokesh) with false cases being filed against Nandigama Suresh, Vamsi and Kodali Nani. He warned police officials that they would not be spared even if they retire from service.