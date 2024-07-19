Jagan Reddy to hold dharna in Delhi over law and order situation

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced that he will stage a dharna in Delhi to protest against the atrocities faced by his party men, a day after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging law and order situation has completely deteriorated in the state after the TDP took over.

YSRCP today alleged that the YSRCP chief’s security cover has suddenly been reduced overnight. The party also alleged that his bullet proof car broke down on his way to Vinukonda where a YSRCP activist was hacked to death.

“ We will stage a dharna in Delhi. We will take all the MLCs, MLAs, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs along with me. We will be staging the dharna on Wednesday (24 July) in a symbolic protest showcasing all the atrocities which are taking place in AP,” said Reddy after meeting the family of Rashid who was hacked at a public place sending shockwaves throughout the state.

He alleged that in the past 45 days since the TDP took over there have been 36 political murders and more than 300 attempts on life of various people/ So far 35 people committed suicide

unable to bear the harassment by TDP. He further accused TDP of destroying 506 private property and 490 government ones. A huge crowd had gathered for the YSRCP chief who was in Bengaluru when Rashid was killed by a man called Jilani. While YSRCP claimed the murderer belonged to TDP, the ruling party counter alleged that he was actually from YSRCP.

Complaining about the prevailing law and order in AP Reddy wrote to the Prime Minister complaining that the TDP led coalition government “immediately targeted the known sympathisers of our party and started terrorising them by humiliating, beating and even killing them.”

He further stated “There are no signs of a democratic government anywhere in the state. The Constitution, the law, and the police system are all non functional.

For the past 40-45 days the state has been governed under a de facto ‘Red Book’ Constitution, effectively handing over the control to political goons, rapists and those who commit atrocities against children.”

The Red Book is a dig at TDP minister and chief minister ‘s son Nara Lokesh who had said every wrong committed during the previous YSRCP regime has been noted down by him in his little red journal. Reddy sought an appointment from the Prime Minister to brief him about the state of law and order in AP and an investigation by central agencies.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP complained YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s security cover was reduced overnight by state police removing vehicles from his convoy. The old vehicle allocated to him by the state government broke down midway and he immediately switched to a private car to reach Vinukonda on Friday.