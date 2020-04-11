Taking forward the Twitter spat with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Gautam Gambhir said he has delivered on his promise of providing a thousand PPE kits for health workers, and now it was time for the CM to fulfill his promises made to the people of Delhi.

“I have DELIVERED as PROMISED! 1000 PPE Kits to LNJP Hospital! Arvind Kejriwal, now it is time for you to deliver on promises made to Delhi! More equipment can be acquired. Do let me know place and details!,” he tweeted.

I have DELIVERED as PROMISED!

1000 PPE Kits to LNJP Hospital!@ArvindKejriwal now it is time for you to deliver on promises made to Delhi! More equipment can be acquired. Do let me know place & details! @BJP4Delhi https://t.co/yxzrCpg8TT pic.twitter.com/YkqenL1WtN — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 10, 2020

The BJP parliamentarian had earlier claimed that the AAP government’s “massive ego” has stopped the leaders from accepting funds from him.

There was an exchange between the Delhi chief minister and the BJP parliamentarian after the latter pledged an additional allocation of Rs 50 lakh from his MP funds to the Delhi government in its efforts to contain coronavirus.

“CM @ArvindKejriwal & his Deputy say funds are needed. Though their massive egos didn’t allow them to take 50 L from my LAD fund earlier, I pledge 50 L more so that innocents don’t suffer. 1 crore would at least solve urgent need for masks & PPE kits for days Hope they prioritize Delhi,” Gautam Gambhir had tweeted.

In reply, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Gambhir for the offer and sought to clear the air stating that money was not the problem right now but the unavailability of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for those in the frontline of the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Gautam ji, thank u for ur offer. The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We wud be grateful if u cud help us get them from somewhere immediately, Del govt will buy them. Thank u (sic).”

With more than 180 cases in just 24 hours, the national capital reported the third highest number with 903 active cases, 13 deaths and 25 patients having been discharged after being cured.

Delhi government on Friday declared five more areas in the city as containment zones, taking the total number of COVID-19 hotspots sealed in the national capital to 30.

The scarcity of PPE kits has been a major cause of concern across the country inlcuding the national capital when it is at a crucial stage in the battle against the novel Coronavirus.